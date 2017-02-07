Record Warmth Today, Winter Storm Chris Tomorrow!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

With the morning fog burning off, temperatures are skyrocketing across Connecticut. In fact at Bridgeport, as of the Noon hour, the mercury reached 62 degrees... well surpassing the prior record of 57 set in 1965! As we head through the early afternoon, we continue to warm with increasing amounts of sunshine. While it feels more like spring today, it won't last... by this time tomorrow, flakes will be flying and coming down at a fast clip!

Due to our forecast, we have decided to name the storm... this a WFSB tradition that dates back to 1971. In order for a storm to get a name, we need to be forecasting 6" or more of snow and/or 1/2" of ice or more. This storm will take on the name "Chris" for Chris Drury: from Trumbull… as a child won the Little league Baseball World Series Championship, as an adult played professional hockey for the NY Rangers and now serves as the Assistant General Manager for the team (this season, our theme is notable sports figures from Connecticut). Precipitation will start after midnight but before daybreak Thursday, at the onset it could be a bit of a mix... but overall, this will be primarily a snow storm for the entire state. The peak of the storm will come mid-morning and last through early afternoon... that's when we could see 1 to 2" of snow an hour, if not even heavier! Snowfall rates like this will already create very poor visibility. Additionally, the wind at times could gust to around 30 mph. By the time the system exits tomorrow evening, a general 6 to 12 inches of snow will fall across Connecticut. There is also the possibility, where bands of heavier snow develop, that locally higher amounts approach 15 inches! Also, as the day progresses tomorrow, temperatures trend colder... by the evening hours, many towns will have temperatures in the teens.

We'll end the week, Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds... so while clean up is underway, the big headline will be the cold temperatures, with highs in the lower 20s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

A cold front is passing through Connecticut from west to east this morning. While there were some passing showers earlier, those have all dried up. Now we're in for a mix of clouds and sunshine. A southwesterly breeze this morning will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and gusts to 30 mph are possible. Temperatures will peak in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees, then they will gradually drop during the afternoon. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for February 8th is 63 degrees, set in 1933. That record should be safe. However, the record for Bridgeport is 57 degrees, set on February 8th in 1957. There is a good chance that record will be tied or broken!

The air will turn colder tonight. At the same time, a developing storm will advance toward the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Snow or a wintry mix is expected to overspread the state after midnight and it will become steadier and possibly heavier in the pre-dawn hours. Snow along with an influx of colder air will knock temperatures down. Temperatures should be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by dawn tomorrow.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire state for tonight and tomorrow. All signs point toward a major winter storm. Snow will be heavy at times tomorrow as northerly winds gust as high as 40 mph. This will cause some blowing and drifting. Snow should end in the late afternoon or early evening. We are forecasting 6-12” of snow from this storm and locally higher amounts are possible. Temperatures will likely drop through the 20s as the day progresses and wind chills will drop into the single digits and teens.

This storm will impact both the morning and evening commutes and we anticipate numerous cancellations.

The storm will move out to sea tomorrow night and weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly cloudy and a gusty north or northwesterly wind will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will drop to 5-15 degrees and wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

Friday will be a partly sunny, windy and cold day with highs only in the low and middle 20s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Friday afternoon.

A “clipper” will move across the Great Lakes Region Friday night as a warm front advances toward Southern New England. As a result, snow will likely develop Friday night, possibly by midnight. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

THE WEEKEND…

Snow will linger into Saturday morning, then it will taper off to flurries or snow showers during the afternoon. This will not be a big storm, but a light accumulation of snow is expected, possibly 1-4” as an initial prediction. The sky will stay cloudy Saturday as highs range from 30-35 degrees.

There could be some partial clearing Saturday night. Temperatures should bottom out in the 20s.

Sunday should be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Rain or a wintry mix is expected to develop in the afternoon or early evening. Rain will continue Sunday night and temperatures should hold in the 30s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A storm will pass through New England Monday morning and more rain is possible. However, weather conditions will improve by Monday afternoon. The sky should become partly sunny. A gusty northwesterly breeze will develop as temperatures rise into the 40s.

Tuesday looks partly sunny and breezy with highs around or just over 40 degrees.

JANUARY 2017 RECAP

January was a very mild month here. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

