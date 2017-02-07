CT filmmaker overcomes stereotypes

Crystal Emery is overcoming stereotypes with her new film (WFSB)

A Hamden filmmaker's latest critically acclaimed documentary will debut on Wednesday.

The documentary is an inspiring and thought provoking story, that really resonates during Black History Month.

The filmmaker has been shattering stereotypes her entire career.

As a quadriplegic, Crystal Emery is used to overcoming stereotypes.

“I think when I meet people, they don't know what to do with me. I'm neither round, nor square and so because I’m in a wheelchair they expect me to be less than,” Emery said.

She is so much more than her physical limitations.

“The challenges that I have faced have made me a better human being and that makes you a better filmmaker a better storyteller,” Emery said.

Her most recent project highlights another group of people who are often underestimated.

“What drew me in to this story in particular is these phenomenal women who did not allow racism or sexism or any of the ism vortex to determine who they could be,” Emery said.

Her new film “Black Women in Medicine,” profiles a group of African American physicians and the challenges they have faced.

The documentary debuts on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the World Channel.

Emery said she hopes the film will make people realize we are all so much more than what meets the eye.

“People discriminate based on what you look like and we've got to get past that in America. It's got to be about love,” Emery said.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.