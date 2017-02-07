PD: Ansonia father accused of shooting son during dispute

An Ansonia father was arrested on Tuesday after police said he is accused of shooting his son during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened on Jan. 17, at a home on Central Street.

Police said 47-year-old Dennis Softleigh was involved in the dispute with his 23-year-old son.

Softleigh was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

His son was released from the hospital a few days after the incident.

