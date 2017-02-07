Panera Bread looking to hire 150 in CT

Panera Bread is looking to hire up to 150 people in Connecticut, as its restaurants begin to offer delivery.

The company will begin holding job fairs in March to hire the drivers needed to begin offering the delivery service at eight of its Connecticut locations.

The locations include Hartford, Wethersfield, Glastonbury, Newington, Enfield, Manchester, Groton and Farmington.

Panera began testing its delivery service at select locations around the country in early 2016.

