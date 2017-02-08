Snow to start falling early Thursday morning

As the warm weather comes to an end, Winter Storm Chris is moving toward the state, full steam ahead.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Winter Storm Chris will primarily be a snow event for the state.

Snow or a wintry mix will develop before dawn, between 4 and 7 a.m.

"Snow will rapidly become heavy at times and this will all happen during the morning commute," DePrest said, adding that the snow will remain heavy into the early to mid-afternoon hours.

The snow will end late afternoon and early evening, from west to east across the state.

Futurecast showed as much as 9 inches in Middletown and 10 inches in New London by 7 p.m. on Thursday. Some places could see upwards of 15 inches.

The peak of the storm will be between mid-morning and last through the early afternoon. That's when we could see 1 to 3 inches of snow per hour.

The day is also expected to be windy with a high of 29 degrees.

"Here in Connecticut, winds will likely gust to 30-40 mph during the height of the storm and this will cause some blowing and drifting, especially as the snow becomes lighter and fluffier," DePrest said.

It will be a tough travel day on Thursday, and DePrest said visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less. On Wednesday, parking bans began for a number of cities and towns streamed into the newsroom.

Winter Storm Chris is named after Chris Drury, a Trumbull native, won the Little League World Series Championship as a child and later played professional hockey for the New York Rangers. He now serves as the team's assistant general manager.

WFSB has had a long-standing tradition of naming storms that dates back to 1971. The threshold is 6 or more inches of snow or half an inch of ice.

The storm moves out to sea and weather conditions improve Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop to 5 to 15 degrees, and wind chill readings will drop below zero.

