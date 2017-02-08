Route 44 closed in Barkhamsted because of a crash

A portion of Route 44 in Barkhamsted is closed because of a crash involving two trapped people.

According to Norfolk emergency medical personnel, the crash happened on Route 44 near Dew Road.

EMS crews said extrication was needed to free the two people; however, the Life Star emergency helicopter was not available due to the weather.

There's no word on the conditions of the victims or what caused the crash.

State police recommended that drivers seek an alternate route like Eddy Road.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

