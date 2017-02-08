Democrats rally for a second day in hopes of blocking Sessions confirmation

Sen. Chris Murphy spoke out on Wednesday morning against Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as attorney general. (CBS photo)

Following a 24 hour failed filibuster, Democrats were at it again on Wednesday morning.

This time, they took the Senate floor against the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy took the floor around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discussed the difficulty of debating Sessions while he's still a sitting senator.

He addressed remarks by fellow Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was reprimanded for delivering a scathing speech about Sessions, a Republican.

"I don't understand why our majority leader chose to gavel down Sen. Warren when she was simply reading a letter from Coretta Scott King," Murphy said.

Just finished speaking on Sessions. "Democrats are not going to be bullied into silence. Not by the President. Not by the Majority Leader." — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 8, 2017

However, Sessions remained on track to get the nod from the Republican-controlled Senate.

Republicans said Sessions' two-decade career in the Senate has given him integrity, honesty and a commitment to justice.

"We all know him to be a man of deep integrity, a man of his word, and a man committed to fairness," said Sen. Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and the Judiciary Committee chairman.

Sessions has been accused of racism. At a hearing last month, he denied those claims and said they were falsely caricatured.

Democratic senators held a similar filibuster effort Monday into Tuesday to protest the nomination of billionaire Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

Though the effort failed and DeVos was confirmed after Vice President Mike Pence broke a historic 50-50 tie.

