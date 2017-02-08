Cities, towns brace for several inches of snow

As the forecast began coming into focus, people began making preparations for as much as a foot of snow in some places.

Cities and towns began issuing parking bans on Wednesday, a day before the snow was forecast to fall.

Places like Tolland, Killingly and Plainfield posted theirs. See the whole list here.

Cities, towns brace for snow

East Hartford's Department of Public Works garage was buzzing with workers on Wednesday morning. They tuned ho trucks and readied spare parts and materials.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said roads will be pretreated later in the day on Wednesday, after they dry from the morning rain.

It said there will be 630 trucks ready to go for Thursday along with 250 contractors.

In Meriden, salt trucks were already out preparing for the snow.

"Everybody's working," said Bob Bass, director of public works. "We have our own employees, we also have other contractors coming in.”

The city will have 25 trucks out in total.

"In a case like this, talking up to a foot, we could be here for an entire 24 hour period," Bass said.

West Hartford's public works director told Eyewitness News that its trucks will be deployed first thing in the morning, about 2 hours before the storm.

The city of Hartford is using their new blue lights to notify residents that there is a parking ban, and that they need to move their cars off the streets.

Last month, the city began the blue light initiative to be used during snow storms about the citywide parking ban.

The lights have been installed at 16 major intersections throughout the city.

"It will make more people aware of the situation so they can their job of plowing correctly," said Richard Aristizabal, of Hartford.

Drivers who don’t comply will have their vehicles ticketed and towed.

"We've tried to do it in neighborhoods where we've had the most towing that goes on during the snow storms. Enforcement won't start until many hours after the parking ban,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

The city has made several lots available for people to park in while the ban is in place.

Foley says if possible, stay home.

“We are asking most of our commuters, please consider working from home tomorrow or taking the day off or whatever options you have available to you to avoid coming into the city tomorrow,” Foley said.

The snow parking ban is in place through 8 a.m. on Friday.

For a complete list of available places to park during the ban, click here.

Hartford City Hall will be closed on Thursday.

Hardware stores prepare for snow

At Katz Ace Hardware in Glastonbury, owner Bob Krieger said he's anxious for a busy evening. He said the store has a full supply of salt from the last two winters to go along with shovels and gloves.

"Hopefully this snow storm comes in and helps us out," Krieger said.

DMV cancels all road tests for Thursday

A spokesman for Department of Motor Vehicles said all road skills tests were canceled for Thursday, due to "expected storm conditions."

Anyone needing to reschedule a road test is asked to call the DMV at 860-263-5700 within the Hartford area and those outside the Hartford area can call toll-free at 800-842-8222.

Bus services suspended

Peter Pan also canceled service for all locations north of New York City. It said the cancellation includes routes to and from New York City from northern points, as well as Foxwoods Resort Casino services.

AAA urges driver safety

AAA said it was also gearing up for the storm.

“Even though [Wednesday] will almost feel like spring, we know winter is coming,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in the Greater Hartford area. “Mother Nature has given us fair weather and forecasters have given us fair warning. No one should be caught off guard.”

AAA said it will have its full fleet of vehicles ready with batteries and its call centers fully staffed.

It sought to remind drivers to fill up tires, fill up gas tanks and check their batteries.

“Don’t just shop for bread and milk," Parmenter recommended. "[A] crash on I-91 last month that stranded many motorists for hours demonstrates the importance of having a well-stocked winter emergency kit on hand."

Here's what AAA recommends for the kit:

Fully Charged Cellphone and charger

Snow/Ice Scraper

Blanket and extra gloves, hats

Flares or Brightly Colored Hazard Triangle

Shovel

De-Icer

Bag of abrasive material like sand or kitty litter

Medication or snacks that may be needed by children or passengers

According to the auto club, inclement weather is a factor in more than 2,000 deaths every winter.

