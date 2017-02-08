Loaded gun found outside of Bristol elementary school

A gun was found outside the Southside Elementary School in Bristol on Wednesday. (WFSB photo)

A loaded gun was found outside of an elementary school in Bristol.

School officials alerted parents that the gun was found in a grassy area near the entrance of South Side Elementary School on Wednesday.

The school is located on Tuttle Road.

The discovery was made by students around 8:50 a.m., according to police. It was just off a bus path area that leads to the front entrance of the school.

School staff stood by the area until officers arrived.

"It's scary, and the fact it was loaded, any child could have picked it up, or the wrong person. Anything could have happened," said parent Jennifer Geragosian.

Police said the 9 mm handgun was loaded.

They said they were maintaining a presence at the school for the rest of the day.

No one was hurt.

A gun is pretty serious. You hear about knives but a kid could have picked it up and anything could have happened," said parent Rita Martin.

Police said the gun was not reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.

