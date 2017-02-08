New Hartford homeowner arrives home to find burglary suspects fleeing

A homeowner arrived home in New Hartford to find two burglary suspects fleeing the scene.

State police said they caught up with 31-year-old Justin Lamontagne and 32-year-old Eric Plevka, both of Torrington, following the incident on Torringford Street in New Hartford.

Troopers said the homeowner arrived home around 3 p.m. while the suspects fled.

The homeowner followed their vehicle while calling 911.

The suspects' vehicle crashed in Harwinton.

Lamontagne remained at the scene of the crash and was taken into custody.

Plevka fled on foot, according to state police.

At about 10 p.m., Plevka was located and arrested.

Lamontagne was charged with drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.

Plevka was charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Both suspects were held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Bantam Superior Court at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

