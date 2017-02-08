Here are the official rules for WFSB Appsolutely Awesome February Sweepstakes:

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WFSB APPsolutely Awesome February Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, February 3, 2017, and ends Friday, March 3, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 4:59 p.m., E.T. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Entry Period to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries become the property of Sponsorsand will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: WFSB-TV/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill CT; Big Y World Class Markets, 2145 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield MA 01104.

ENTRY: There are two ways to enter:

1. Using your web-enabled device, download the free WFSB app available from the Apple, Android or Amazon app stores, if you have not done so already. In the app, select the APPsolutely Awesome February contest link and complete the mobile entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this contest.

2. Go to www.wfsb.com, click on the APPsolutely Awesome February contest link and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this contest. You can also click this link.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the contest period (regardless of entry method). No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. each weekday from February 6, 2017 – February 24, 2017, one winner will be randomly selected from among that day’s eligible sweepstakes entries. At approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. each weekday from February 27, 2017 – March 3, 2017, two winners will be randomly selected from among that day’s eligible sweepstakes entries. Twenty-five (25) winners total. Prizes are as follows:

One (1) winner each weekday from Monday, February 6, 2017 – Friday, February 10, 2017 (five (5) winners total) will each receive one (1) Samsung 55” Smart TV. (Approximate retail value: $700.00.)

One (1) winner each weekday from Monday, February 13, 2017 – Friday, February 17, 2017 (five (5) winners total) will each receive one (1) Black Max 5700-watt portable generator. (Approximate retail value: $500.00.)

One (1) winner each weekday from Monday, February 20, 2017 – Friday, February 24, 2017 (five (5) winners total) will each receive a check for $1,000.00. (Approximate retail value: $1,000.00.)

Two (2) winners each weekday from Monday, February 27, 2017 – Friday, March 3, 2017 (ten (10) winners total) will each receive one (1) $500.00 gift card to Big Y World Class Markets. (Approximate retail value: $500.00.)

Potential winner(s) will be notified by phone and/or email on or about each weekday during the sweepstakes period at approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T., and must pick up prize redemption information at WFSB's address within seven (7) days of notification.

Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WFSB and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WFSB reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that WFSB believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see the privacy policy at http://www.wfsb.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner's entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within seven (7) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected randomly from among the remaining eligible entries received during the sweepstakes entry period. If all daily winners have not been confirmed by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, March 10, 2017, Sponsors will donate remaining prizes to a 501c3 atWFSB-TV's discretion. By participating and winning a prize, winners release Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. For the winners' list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after 3/17/17 to Winners' List/APPsolutely Awesome at the WFSB address above.