Gas leak closes Main Street in Glastonbury

Main Street in Glastonbury was closed for a brief period of time on Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Police said Main Street was closed between Old Maids Lane and Water Street. Drivers have access to Great Pond Road from south on Main Street only.

A natural gas line was struck around 1 p.m., according to police.

Main Street between Old Maids Lane and Water Street is now open to alternating traffic in both directions. Expect significant delays. — Glastonbury PD (@Glastonbury_PD) February 8, 2017

