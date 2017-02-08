Gas leak closes Main Street in Glastonbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Gas leak closes Main Street in Glastonbury

Posted: Updated:
Main Street in Glastonbury was closed for a brief period of time after a gas leak. (Glastonbury Police Department) Main Street in Glastonbury was closed for a brief period of time after a gas leak. (Glastonbury Police Department)
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Main Street in Glastonbury was closed for a brief period of time on Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak. 

Police said Main Street was closed between Old Maids Lane and Water Street.  Drivers have access to Great Pond Road from south on Main Street only. 

A natural gas line was struck around 1 p.m., according to police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.