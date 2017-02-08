PD: Officer injured, 2 arrested in multi-town police chase

One person was in police custody after chase that started in Hartford. (WFSB)

An officer was injured during a police chase that started in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were attempting to stop a stolen motor vehicle on Main Street around noon when it fled from them, hitting several police cruisers in the process.

The chase eventually went onto I-84 west for a short time, then got off at Flatbush Avenue and continued to travel through West Hartford.

Police used stop sticks to try to stop the car, but it didn't. It continued to flee and ultimately hit another vehicle, traveled into Bloomfield and then finally stopped on Simsbury Road.

Officers removed two suspects from the car after a brief struggle.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Rosado, of Hartford, and 18-year-old Joshua Dionne, of Manchester.

Rosado, the driver, is facing numerous charges like second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with police, reckless driving and more.

Dionne was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover and interfering with police.

Another driver was taken to hospital with “minor injuries,” according to police.

