Better CT concert tickets contest rules

Better Connecticut Concert Tickets Sweepstakes Day 4

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Better Connecticut Concert Tickets Sweepstakes Day 4 begins at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (”E.T.”) on Thursday, February 9, 2017 and ends at 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Sponsors: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill CT 06067; Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket CT 06338.

ENTRY: Watch Better Connecticut on WFSB on Thursday, February 9, 2017, from 3:00-3:20 p.m. E.T., 3:20-3:40 p.m. E.T., and from 3:40-4:00 p.m. E.T. Once every 20 minutes a video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 866-539-9372. The third (3rd) caller answered by the Sponsor during each segment is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the third (3rd) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Connecticut who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING:

At approximately 3:20 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, one (1) winner will be determined. The winner will receive four (4) tickets to see Kesha at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods (350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket CT 06338) on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:30pm, and a Better Connecticut mug. Approximate retail value: $1.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, one (1) winner will be determined. The winner will receive four (4) tickets to see Smokey Robinson at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods (350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket CT 06338) on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 7:30pm, and a Better Connecticut mug. Approximate retail value: $1.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, one (1) winner will be determined. The winner will receive two (2) tickets to see John Fogerty at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods (350 Trolley Line Blvd, Mashantucket CT 06338) on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:30pm. Approximate retail value: $170.00.

One prize per household. Winner is responsible for picking up prize at Sponsor’s address by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) If winner is determined to be ineligible, or if prize has not been claimed by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, Sponsor will donate prize to a 501c3 at WFSB-TV’s discretion. Potential winners(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) business days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, March 3, 2017 to Winner’s List/Better Concert Tickets Sweepstakes Day 4 at the WFSB Sponsor address above.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.