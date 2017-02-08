Customers flock to stores ahead of Winter Storm Chris

Customers were flocking to the stores for new gear on Wednesday (WFSB)

Ahead of Winter Storm Chris, people were stocking up on some last minute winter essentials and gear on Wednesday.

Steve Liu had stopped by Dick’s Sporting Goods in Newington on Wednesday, to not only grab some winter gear for his family's ski outing this weekend, but, also to stock up on some essentials ahead of Thursday’s storm.

“I'm not only shopping for myself, but also my kids and getting ready for the big snow storm,” Liu said. He wasn’t the only one.

There was a steady stream of people on Wednesday, checking out everything from jackets to hats to winter boots.

Some shoppers said they already had essentials, but were looking to shop the sales and mark-downs.

"The sales are on. The winter coats and jackets and stuff like that, so, they're fazing all the winter stuff out,” said Donald Fierro, of Berlin.

Other retailers said customers flooded into their stores from the moment they opened their doors on Wednesday.

Even more people are expected to flock to stores to grab things like snow pants, Wednesday night and Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.