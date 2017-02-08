New Haven named one of the Best Pizza Cities in America

New Haven, home to some of the best pizza around, was named one of the Best Pizza Cities in America. (WFSB)

Connecticut foodies already know that when it comes to pizza, the elm city has some of the best pies around. That word continues to spread with New Haven recently being named one of America’s top pizza cities.

Tasting Table.com put together a list of the best pizza cities in America. It ranks New Haven right up there with the heavyweights such as New York and Chicago.

Enjoying some of New Haven's best known pizza, this group, agrees, when it comes to pizza, the Elm City has some of the best around. Tasting Table.com recently named New Haven came in at number sixth.

"A little low, we are the pizza capital,” William Pustari, who owns Modern Apizza on State Street, said.

Modern Apizza was mentioned in the article by Tasting Table.com along with Pepe’s and Sallys. He said the reason for New Haven's success is simple.

"In the 30s, when everyone immigrated over here from Italy, they all came from the same region, the Amalfi region, pizza was invented in Naples,” Pustari said. “It all came from there. They moved to New Haven and we put an American little twist on it, perfected it, and made New Haven pie what it is today.”

Tasting Table.com agrees and said true pizza lovers know that some of the tastiest pies can be found in the Elm City. They added it’s worth the trip, something plenty of pizza lovers in New Haven, already know.

"If you get that kind of respect from people,” Pustari said. “It’s great. "

