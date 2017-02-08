Shoreline towns prepare for Thursday's snowfall

The shoreline in southeast Connecticut is getting ready for Winter Storm Chris, where snow budgets and snow removing equipment are in good shape.

Public works employees in many towns were busy on Wednesday loading trucks with a salt mix, and making sure equipment was in top shape.

In Waterford, the town canceled rubbish removal for Thursday.

First Selectman Dan Steward said a street parking ban will make snow removal easier.

He added that they have plenty of salt and the snow budget is in good shape.

"This is only the second real storm we've had this year, so we're fortunate but the overtime always hits when you least expect it with this, and we have to make sure there is plenty of room in it,” Steward said.

For homeowners, if your gas-powered machine doesn't start on Thursday, sales manager Chris Orlinski at New England Cycle Works suggests using a product called Sea-Foam.

"Put this inside the carburetor and let it soak for about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain that back out. We've had good success with this bringing some of the carburetor that are dirty from long term storage back,” Orlinski said.

If it’s time to replace a snow blower, there are several new models out, with better traction and controls to make the snow removing job easier and faster.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.