Winter Storm Chris Impacts CT Today!

12:30 PM UPDATE...

A BLIZZARD WARNING is now in effect for Southern New Haven, all of Middlesex and New London Counties until 6:00 this evening. This is now BLIZZARD CHRIS! We've had reports of a wind gust to 51 mph at New Ledge. There will be gusts to over 40 mph, especially in Southeastern Connecticut this afternoon.

Previous Discussion...

WINTER STORM CHRIS IS HERE!

Winter Storm Chris (named after Chris Drury) is impacting the state in a big way right now. Snow will remain heavy into the early to mid-afternoon hours then it will end later this afternoon and early this evening from west to east across the state. We're dealing with snowfall rates ranging from 2-3” per hour and the visibility is down to goose eggs in parts of the state. Traveling is very difficult to say the least. Be careful cleaning off your sidewalks and driveways as there could be a layer of ice beneath the snow. Generally, snowfall totals will likely range from 12 to 15” when all is said in done; however, up to 18 inches will be possible along and southeast of I-84. That is a lot of snow in 12 hours or less!

While a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire state of Connecticut through this evening, a BLIZZARD WARNING has been posted for much of Long Island and portions of Eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands. This is where winds could gust to 50 mph or greater. Here in Connecticut, winds will likely gust to 30-40 mph during the height of the storm and this will cause some blowing and drifting, especially as the snow becomes lighter and fluffier.

The strong northerly winds will also usher in colder air throughout the day. Temperatures will drop through the 20s then into the teens this afternoon. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below by this evening.

The storm will move out to sea tonight and conditions will improve. The sky will become partly cloudy to clear, but it will be windy and cold. While temperatures will drop to 5 to 15 degrees, wind chill readings will frequently drop below zero.

TOMORROW AND TOMORROW NIGHT…

Friday will be a partly sunny, breezy and cold day with highs only in the 20s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will increase during the afternoon hours.

A “clipper” will move across the Great Lakes Region tomorrow night while a warm front advances toward Southern New England. As a result, snow will likely develop Friday evening and it will continue overnight. Overnight lows will be in the teens and lower 20s.

THE WEEKEND…

Snow will be with us through late Saturday morning, perhaps lingering into the afternoon hours before tapering off to flurries. While this storm won't be as big as Winter Storm Chris, we're still expecting accumulating snow. We could get anywhere from 3-6 inches. The sky will stay cloudy or mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon as temperatures reach the 30s inland to near 40 at the coast.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A storm system will approach New England from the west on Sunday. As of now, precipitation will start as rain Sunday afternoon and areas of fog may form since moisture laden air will flow over the cold snow cover. High temperatures should range from the 30s inland to around 40 at the coast. Our latest model runs are indicating the possible development of a coastal storm at night, this will pull down colder air and could lead to a transition to snow at night.

NEXT WEEK…

We begin the week on Monday with a possible coastal storm. It now appears that with dropping temperatures snow could fall or mix with rain. This is a time frame that require close watching over the coming days.

Tuesday looks to be dry with a partly sunny sky and for now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday and a few flurries are possible. High temperatures should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

RECORD WARMTH YESTERDAY!

Yesterday started out quite foggy and it was icy in some locations. However, when the sun came out temperatures took off, reaching the 50s and lower 60s. In fact, Bridgeport had a record high of 63 degrees! The previous record for February 8th was 57 degrees, set in 1965. At Windsor Locks, afternoon high was 50 degrees, well below the daily record of 63 degrees, set all the way back in 1993.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney

JANUARY 2017 RECAP

January was a very mild month here. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

