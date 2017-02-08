State crews prepare for Winter Storm Chris

The Department of Transportation is bracing for Winter Storm Chris, which is expected to be a treacherous one for drivers on Thursday.

The state has plenty of salt, and trucks are gassed up, ready to go for Thursday.

DOT officials said 634 trucks will be hitting the roads in the early morning hours, to make sure the morning commute is as safe as it can be for drivers.

They began pre-treating the roads on Wednesday, but had to wait until they dried out after the rain, in order to treat them.

"That will include treating bridge decks on limited access highways, that will include pre-treating what we call micro-climate areas, those little sections of highway that we know are more problematic than other locations, and we also pretreat portions of secondary state routes, areas that we know become problematic during winter weather, that gives us a little bit of a head start when the snow comes in and most importantly it helps us clean up faster,” said DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the Emergency Operations Center will be partially activated at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Malloy said nonessential first and second shift employees should not report to work on Thursday in advance of Winter Storm Chris.

Nonessential first and second shift employees should not report to work tomorrow (Thurs 2/9) in advance of expected winter storm — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 9, 2017

He said on Wednesday that there wasn’t a plan to close any roads, however that could change depending on the snow.

Cancellations at Bradley International Airport were already being posted ahead of Thursday's storm.

On Wednesday, according to Flight Stats, dozens of cancellations for departures and delays were being posted.

Be sure to check with your airline carrier before going to the airport on Thursday. For details, click here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.