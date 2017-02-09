Storm leaves behind more than a foot of snow across state

Blizzard Chris dumped snow across the state, including New Haven on Thursday (WFSB)

Sharon & Magnum were enjoying the snow in New Hartford on Thursday (iwitness)

Blizzard Chris arrived on Thursday morning, making driving treacherous and reduced visibility across the state for most of the day, and leaving more than a foot of snow for most across the state.

A blizzard warning was issued for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, but that has since expired.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said for a storm to become a blizzard, there must be sustained winds of 35 mph or more for more than three hours and visibility of less than a quarter of a mile.

A gust of 51 mph was recorded in New London.

Blizzard Chris moved out of the state on Thursday evening, leaving behind more than a foot of snow for most in Connecticut.

Thursday night, temperatures will drop through the teens, and it will feel much colder with wind chills between 0 and 10 below/

"Winds will gust as high as 40 mph this evening then they will subside overnight," DePrest said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy activated the state's Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. to coordinate the state's response efforts. It ceased operation at 5 p.m.

Throughout the day, fast falling snow and low visibility were of concern. Drivers were asked to stay off the roads so crews could better clear the roads.

They will continue to clear roads throughout the night.

On Thursday, Malloy did not see a reason to issue a travel ban. He said there had been a low number of crashes and the roads were passable.

"For the safety of our plow drivers, please stay back, please stay away from the plows," Malloy said. "We are using some of our multiple-lane plow trucks. In that case, please stay even further back."

Malloy had asked all nonessential employees for first and second shifts to stay home in advance of the storm. Third shift will report to work as scheduled, and a normal, full day is expected on Friday.

"This is a pretty nasty storm, but it's not a storm that expected to deliver 30-plus inches of snow to the state," Malloy said.

Bradley International Airport was closed down for a two hour stretch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for snow removal, however it has since reopened.

Some flights are impacted due to today's snow storm. Please check the status of your flight with your airline before you had to the airport. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 9, 2017

You can track any remaining snow showers from Blizzard Chris with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

In edition to heavy snowfall and wind, many parts of the state experienced thundersnow on Thursday.

WFSB photographer Kevin Galliford also captured some video in Bristol.

VIDEO: Just saw bright flash of lightning. #Thundersnow in Bristol, #Connecticut a few minutes ago! ???? pic.twitter.com/I11liMvDaL — Kevin Galliford (@KallMeKG) February 9, 2017

Schools across the state were closed on Thursday and some were even preparing to be closed on Friday. See the list here.

Snowfall totals statewide ranged from 10 inches to 20 inches.

For snowfall totals in your area, click here.

Highs for the day were in the upper 20s.

As of about 4 p.m., about 1,200 outages were being reported by Eversource. Those numbers dropped to about 900 as of 7:30 p.m.

Friday should be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs only in the 20s. Wind chills for the day will be in the single digits.

Then, another potential round of snow from a "clipper" system is expected Friday night.

He said the clipper will move across the Great Lakes on Friday night and a warm front will bring it toward southern New England.

He said 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.