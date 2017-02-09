Plow drivers called in early to take on the storm in northwestern CT

Snow came down fast in Torrington on Thursday. (WFSB photo)

Northwestern Connecticut braced for Winter Storm Chris on Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, the flakes flew with intensity.

"The roads are terrible," said Doug Benedetto of Torrington. "[If you're] going into work today. Go slow."

Like other parts of the state, people in Torrington expected the city to be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Roughly a foot of snow was forecast to fall in the area.

Plow truck drivers told Eyewitness News that they were called in before 5 a.m. and they expected to be outside all day.

They also said that it's crucial that people abide by parking bans.

"It will be non stop, non stop," said Jesse Jenner, Dayton Construction. "I'll have my breakfast now it's just go, go, go. No rest until we get called off, maybe get some lunch. But that's about it."

Public schools in the city were closed for the day.

A parking ban was also put into effect and lasts into Friday morning.

Many people, however, told Eyewitness News that they didn't mind the snow day.

"[I] love it, and love it. It's New England!," Benedetto said. "I'm going to do some snow shoeing tonight."

