De-icer truck catches on fire at Bradley International Airport

Firefighters battled a de-icer truck fire at Bradley International Airport on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported near gate A11 around 6:45 a.m.

There was no impact to airport operations and the fire was contained to the de-icer truck, according to Bradley officials.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

