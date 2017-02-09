State police called to more 100 crashes throughout CT

The Department of Transportation was out in full force to clear the roads for Winter Storm Chris all day and night on Thursday.

Drivers were urged to move over when they saw plows coming, so they could easily clear the roads.

DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick said they had 633 Trucks with almost 250 contractors on the roads working to clear the snow on Thursday.

Road conditions rapidly deteriorated between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, and stayed that way for several hours. The snow finally let up later in the afternoon and evening.

About a foot-and-a-half of snow fell in Waterbury, the highways were finally in decent shape Thursday night, but back roads were still treacherous.

Seventeen inches of snow fell in less than 12 hours, which means state and local crews had a hard time keeping up with it.

Most drivers who had to brave the conditions said they wished they had been able to just stay home.

“They're horrible, we came out here to go grocery shopping but I hope the cookies are worth the drive,” Haley Barnett, of Seymour.

The precipitation eventually slowed but with all snow piled on top of cars, along with stiff winds, visibility became an issue, and just standing outside felt like torture.

There was no travel ban in affect, according to Gov. Dannel Malloy. Though the governor had asked residents to stay home if possible.

All bus service throughout the state was suspended for part of the day.

Connecticut State Police warned about deteriorating road conditions. Troopers have already responded to 601 calls with 105 crashes from 5 a.m. to noon. Three people have been hurt in those crashes, police said. There were also 553 spin outs.

The snow is letting up across CT but travel still may be tricky. Since 5am troopers responded to 105 crashes, 553 spin-outs/stuck vehicles. pic.twitter.com/F6Kj5WU6Ls — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 9, 2017

A tractor-trailer went off the northbound side of the Interstate 95 in North Stonington near exit 92 around 9:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries,

#CTtraffic: I-95 x92 off-ramp N Stonington. No injuries. Roads may be slick & visibility low. Reduce speed & turn on headlights. pic.twitter.com/vhOEsDkkNA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 9, 2017

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

