2 taken to hospital after bus crash in New Haven

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.More >
Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
Layoff notices for state employees have gone out already, Connecticut's governor confirmed at a news conference on Friday morning.More >
Several emergency crews including Coventry police, fire and ambulance have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.More >
School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious, attorney's for the mother said.More >
A pair of New Britain teenagers who went viral in April for their adorable promposal headed to the big dance Friday night.More >
A soaking rain is coming. A coastal storm will deliver 1-2” of rain, perhaps up to 3” in some locations. The European Model is actually going a little lighter, but is still forecasting a decent rainfall of 0.75” to 1.5”.More >
Search warrants are being executed at the fire marshal's office at the town hall in Old Saybrook on Friday morning.More >
Police are looking into the discovery of a body near Wethersfield Cove on Friday.More >
