2 taken to hospital after bus crash in New Haven

Six people were taken to the hospital after a bus crash in New Haven on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

The crash involving a CT Transit b us and two other vehicles was reported near the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities said six people reported being injured in the crash. Two were rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for "minor injuries" while four others refused treatment at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

