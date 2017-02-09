Snowplow collides with snowmobile in East Haven

A snowplow collided with a snowmobile in East Haven on Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Main Street and Gerrish Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found the teen victim with a serious leg injury. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

He was the only occupant on the snowmobile at the time of the crash, police said.

Motor vehicle charges are pending regarding the operation of a snowmobile on a public roadway.

