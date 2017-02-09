Homeowners asked to clear mailboxes

Anyone looking to get their mail on Thursday is being asked to clear their mailbox.

Officials with the U.S. Postal Service said it is trying to deliver mail through Winter Storm Chris wherever it can.

It said it has to be safe to do so.

Customers are being asked to clear their mailboxes and salt and sand the smooth areas leading to them, such as porch steps.

It said they will reassess the situation as the day continues.

