At least 4 people hospitalized after New Britain house fire

Crews battled a house fire in New Britain on Thursday (WFSB)

At least four people were hospitalized following a fire at a multi-family home in New Britain on Thursday.

The fire broke out at a home at 116 West St., on Thursday afternoon, and the fire chief said about eight to 10 people were rescued by ladder.

At least four people were taken to the hospital, officials said, for smoke inhalation.

Their injuries were described as being non-life threatening.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said she was heading to the scene, and added that she believes everyone made it out of the home.

On scene - everyone out and safe #newbritain pic.twitter.com/lSr1HdDohI — Mayor Erin Stewart (@stewartfornb) February 9, 2017

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene, and some had a difficult time as Blizzard Chris was still dropping snow across the state.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Three families, at least a dozen people, have been displaced. The American Red Cross is working to find them a warm place to sleep.

