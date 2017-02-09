Father of three girls killed in Stamford fire has died

The father of three children who were killed in a Christmas Day fire in Stamford has died.

On Thursday, the Lily Sarah Grace Fund posted the news on its Facebook page, saying Matthew Badger, LSG co-founder, had passed away.

"When LSG first started, it was to honor the lives and memories of Matthew’s daughters. Spurred by the vision of Matthew, and co-founder Abby Ballin, countless numbers of children nationwide have benefited from classroom learning experiences enriched by the arts and creativity," the Facebook post said.

His three daughters, Lily, Sarah and Grace Badger and their grandparents, died in the fire on Christmas Day in 2011.

The mother of the children, Madonna Badger, and her boyfriend Michael Borcina survived.

Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, his construction company, other contractors and the city of Stamford.

The cause of Badger's death is unclear at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.