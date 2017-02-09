NYC doorman falls through plate glass while shoveling, dies

A doorman from Connecticut died after he fell through plate glass while shoveling snow. (CBS)

A Manhattan doorman has died after he fell through plate glass while shoveling snow.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the Upper East Side.

The man was identified by police as 59-year-old Miguel Angel Gonzalez of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Witnesses said he was shoveling when he fell down stairs leading from the street level and hit a glassed-in vestibule.

Authorities say he suffered neck and face cuts, and died at a hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause of his death.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan called it a "very sad situation."

