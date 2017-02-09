Blizzard Chris delays, cancels flights

Blizzard Chris impacted travel plans for many across the state on Thursday (WFSB)

Blizzard Chris impacted dozens of flights on Thursday, and even closed Bradley International Airport for a few hours.

On Thursday evening, the airport remained open. It was closed from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday for snow removal.

An airport spokesperson said 61 percent of flights have been canceled.

Officials said there are a significant number of cancellations throughout the evening, but a few airlines are operating on limited schedules.

"It forces us to be hopeful. To be our best selves,” said Elita Virmani, of West Hartford, who was heading to Hawaii with her two children.

She knew her flight was canceled, but went to the airport hoping to get on a flight.

“It’s my nephews wedding - in my family if you say you are going to be there - you have to be there. I am hopeful and we take it from there,” Virmani said.

The waiting was hard enough and there wasn't much for people to do, as most of the shops and even restaurants at the airport were closed because employees had a hard time getting to work.

Airport officials advise that anyone traveling on Thursday evening and Friday should check with their airline to confirm their flight status.

