An unsettled weekend: snow, a mix, strong wind!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The rest of this afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures fairly steady in the 20s; factor in the wind, it will feel more like the teens or single digits! This evening, however, as a warm front advances in our direction from the southwest... light snow will begin falling after the evening commute, between 7 and 9pm. The snow will continue overnight and end early Saturday morning; by the time it is done, we will likely see an additional 2 to 5 inches accumulate here in Connecticut. Tomorrow afternoon, expect only some partial clearing and for temperatures to warm into the mid if not upper 30s.

The second half of the weekend looks to be a bit sloppy, or messy. A disturbance works across the region... at the beginning, we may see some snow by mid-morning before a transition over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain across inland/elevated CT, with rain throughout much of southern and coastal CT. As the disturbance works east at night and rapidly intensifies after hitting the Southern New England coast, cold enough air will be pulled down transitioning any precip back over to snow before ending. As this happens early Monday morning, the wind will also really get cranking. It's all about timing and the track... it may be a situation where the intensification happens too far to our east for us to get substantial accumulations of snow... as of now, it appears that WIND will be the bigger concern with this storm --- stay tuned!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

--------------------------------------

BLIZZARD CHRIS RECAP…

Winter storm Chris was upgraded to a Blizzard yesterday for Southern New Haven County in addition to Middlesex and New London Counties. The rest of the state remained under a Winter Storm Warning. The visibility dropped to near zero in many parts of the state as the winds gusted to over 50 mph in Southeastern Connecticut. There was a gust to 54 mph in Groton and a gust to 52 mph at New London Ledge Light. Snow began between 4:00 and 7:00 yesterday morning and ended right around 6pm for most. Snowfall totals generally ranged from 10-20”. For snowfall totals in your town, here is a link to the Connecticut DOT:

http://www.dotdata.ct.gov/WeatherRoundUp/WRU_Reports/WRU_Report_S8.HTM

Here are some links to the National Weather Service for additional snowfall totals:

http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=BOX&product=PNS

http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=OKX&product=PNS

http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=ALY&product=PNS&format=CI&version=1&glossary=0

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

Today will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the low and middle 20s. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Clouds will overspread the state this afternoon and light snow will probably develop before midnight tonight as a “clipper” moves across the Great Lakes Region and takes aim at New England.

THE WEEKEND…

Snow will linger into tomorrow morning, then it will taper off to flurries during the afternoon. This will not be a big storm, but a light accumulation of snow is expected, possibly 1-4”. The sky will stay cloudy or mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon as temperatures reach the 30s inland to near 40 at the coast.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A storm system will approach New England on Sunday and it will send rain or wet snow our way. Highs once again will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Fog could develop Sunday afternoon or Sunday night as very moist air flows on top of the deep snow cover.

Rain could mix with or change to snow Sunday night as a storm rapidly develops near the coast of Southern New England. Temperatures will fall to 30-35 by late Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK…

The storm will continue to develop rapidly Monday morning and it could produce heavy snow, especially to the north of Connecticut. Blizzard conditions may develop, especially from Northeastern Massachusetts northward through New Hampshire and Maine. This is something we’ll have to watch very closely. If the storm develops faster and takes a more southerly track then the chance for a period of heavy snow in Connecticut would be more likely. A strong northwesterly wind will develop Monday and it could gust to over 40 mph. The sky should be partly sunny in the afternoon and highs should be close to 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be a nice day with partly sunny skies, a brisk northwesterly breeze, and highs near 40. Snow showers are possible on Wednesday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Thursday should be a partly sunny, breezy and seasonably chilly day with highs 35-40.

JANUARY 2017 RECAP

January was a very mild month here. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”