Two more storms and wind are on the way

It's shaping up to be a tale of three storms with some strong wind. An Early Warning Weather Day has been declared in advance of two more potential storms.

On Thursday, blizzard criteria was met or achieved in the following municipalities, according to the National Weather Service,:

Bridgeport, at Igor I Sikorsky Memorial Airport, for four hours 21 minutes from 8:52 a.m. to 1:13 p.m.

Waterbury, at Waterbury-Oxford Airport for three hours from 8:50 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. and from 12:50 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

New Haven, at Tweed New Haven Airport for five hours 36 minutes from 8:53 a.m. to 1:29 p.m.

Chester, at Chester Airport for four hours and 40 minutes from 10:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Groton, at Groton-New London Airport for four hours and 23 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 2:53 p.m.

The definition of blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, is the following:

sustained winds or frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph

considerable falling and/or blowing snow

visibility frequently reduced to less than 1/4 mile

occurs for three hours or more

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said that following the departure of Blizzard Chris on Thursday, a warm front will usher in yet another round of snow.

Clouds will be on the increase by about 5 p.m., according to Futurecast.

Snow will develop between 9 p.m. and midnight, according to chief meteorologist Bruce Deprest.

By the time it's over, the state could see 2 to 5 inches of accumulation.

The storm should be gone by about 7:30 a.m.

"[Saturday] afternoon, expect only some partial clearing and for temperatures to warm into the mid if not upper 30," Dixon said.

On Sunday, another storm arrives that could start as snow.

"At the beginning, we may see some snow by mid-morning before a transition over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain across inland/elevated Connecticut," Dixon said, "with rain throughout much of southern and coastal Connecticut."

Highs will be in the 30's, although coastal communities could see highs in the 40's.

Before it ends, it could transition back over to snow while it works east.

"As this happens early Monday morning, the wind will also really get cranking," Dixon said. "It's all about timing and the track."

As of Friday afternoon, Dixon said it may be a situation where the storm intensifies too far out to the east, which would lessen chances for accumulation.

He said as now, wind was the bigger concern.

In the meantime, the state is still feeling the effects of Blizzard Chris.

"Please slow down, the roads are slick," Haney said. "The [Department of Transportation] did the best job they can and they're still doing it. But there is a lot of snow out there, anywhere from 16 to 18 inches on the ground."

There were reports of several spin outs throughout the morning on Friday.

The rest of Friday was cold with high temperatures in the 20s and a wind chill that could make it feel like the single digits.

It's the reason some cities like Hartford activated their severe weather protocols.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the city's warming centers have been opened and police have been patrolling the streets to help anyone who does not have a place to stay.

Anyone looking for help can call 211.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

