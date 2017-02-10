Police seek missing Plainville teen

Police in Plainville said they're searching for a missing teenager.

Chassity Strain, 14, was last seen on Tuesday.

She's described as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a black zip up sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.

