Storm leaves slick roads, delays flights well after its departure

One of the many spin outs reported on I-84. This one was in Southington. (DOT photo)

Blizzard Chris left its mark on Connecticut well after it left the state.

By Friday morning, a number of spinouts were reported on roadways across the state.

Eyewitness News's Early Warning Weather Tracker witnessed a number of drivers getting stuck out on the icy surfaces.

It found that the Berlin Turnpike, Interstate 91 in Manchester, Hartford's side roads and general parking lots were all slick.

Spin outs were reported up and down Interstates 84 and 691.

Some stretches of the major highways were still snow-covered as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

School districts said that was the reason many of them elected to close for the second day in a row.

State police also took the social media to remind people of the penalties for not clearing the snow from various surfaces.

Sidewalk clear ??

Driveway clear ??

Vehicle clear of snow/ice ???? pic.twitter.com/Qi8ZCThWUe — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 10, 2017

Uncleared snow and ice on a vehicle roof could run a driver $120. If it's on their windshield, it's a $92 infraction.

Over the course of Blizzard Chris, troopers said they responded to 652 spinouts and vehicle strikes and 114 crashes.

AAA said it responded to more than 1,000 calls for help on Friday in the greater Hartford area alone. It said it averaged 200 per hour between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Snow HANGOVER!! AAA has already responded to more than 1000 calls for help, just in greater Hartford. 8-11a avg 200/hour. — AAA Hartford News (@AAAHartfordNews) February 10, 2017

The calls were primarily for winch outs and dead batteries.

It also received 650 calls on Thursday during Blizzard Chris. Many of those were for drivers who were stuck in the snow.

The auto club said the busiest time was between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The cleanup from the storm continued well into the morning commute on Friday.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said there were a small number of delays and cancellations on Friday due to Blizzard Chris. Passengers were advised to check their flight status with their airline.

It said flight info is also available on Bradley's website here.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.