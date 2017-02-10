Storm leaves slick roads, delays flights well after its departure

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate after a body was found this morning near the boat launch in Lisbon.More >
Emergency crews responded to a 14-year-old male biker that had fallen from a mountain bike at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Ski Resort on Saturday morning.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Nicole Scott told Eyewitness News that she will spend another Mother’s Day without her son this year.More >
Weather conditions will improve a little for today, but it won’t be stunning by most people’s measure. Steady rain will end from west to east between now and noon.More >
Several emergency crews including Coventry police, fire and ambulance have responded to the Key Bank on Main Street for a hazmat situation.More >
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >
Bishop of Norwich announced on Friday that four parishes in that diocese would be merging.More >
Charla Nash is in good spirits as she continues to recover from a Chimpanzee attack eight years ago.More >
