Warming centers activated

With wind chill readings making temperatures feel like they are in the single digits and teens across the state on Friday, warming centers have been activated.

Hartford was among the first to open its locations.

"Due to today's cold temperatures and strong wind gusts, I’m urging residents to try to stay indoors and take precautions against the cold,” said Mayor Bronin. “Along with the Hartford Public Library branches, a number of warming centers will be open to provide daytime warmth and shelter. However, if you or anyone you know is in need of overnight arrangements, we urge you to please call 2-1-1 for assistance."

Hartford's centers:

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue: 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main Street: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth Street: 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Parker Memorial, 2621 Main Street: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Pope Park, 30 Pope Park Drive: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

In addition, the Hartford Public Library is available for residents and visitors.

Hartford Downtown Library, 500 Main Street: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Albany Library Branch, 1250 Albany Avenue: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Barbour Branch, 281 Barbour Street: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Camp Field Branch, 30 Campfield Avenue: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Dwight Branch, 7 New Park Avenue: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Goodwin, 460 New Britain Avenue: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mark Twain Branch, 55 Forest Street: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Park Street Branch, 744 Park Street: 12:30pm - 5:00pm

SAND/Ropkins Branch, 1750 Main Street: 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

