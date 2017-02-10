2.9.17 Oatmeal Lace Cookies

Oatmeal Lace Cookies
From Danita Sulick at Mulberry Street
Ingredients:
2 sticks if butter
2 1/4 cup light brown sugar
2 1/4 cups quick cooking oatmeal
3 Tablespoons all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg lightly beaten
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper
- Heat butter and brown sugar over medium heat, until butter has melted and mixture is smooth.
- Stir in oats, flour, salt, vanilla and egg. Stir until combined.
- Drop by teaspoon into prepared baking sheet, leaving about a 2 inch space between cookies.
- Bake about 6-7 minutes. When you remove from oven cookies will continue to bake. Cookies should be golden on the edges.
- Leave on cookie sheet a couple of minutes until cookie sets up and are easy to remove.