2.9.17 Oatmeal Lace Cookies

2.9.17 Oatmeal Lace Cookies

Oatmeal Lace Cookies

From Danita Sulick at Mulberry Street

Ingredients:

2 sticks if butter

2 1/4 cup light brown sugar

2 1/4 cups quick cooking oatmeal

3 Tablespoons all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg lightly beaten

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375F.  Line baking sheet with parchment paper
  2. Heat butter and brown sugar over medium heat, until butter has melted and mixture is smooth.
  3. Stir in oats, flour, salt, vanilla and egg. Stir until combined.
  4. Drop by teaspoon into prepared baking sheet, leaving about a 2 inch space between cookies.
  5. Bake about 6-7 minutes. When you remove from oven cookies will continue to bake. Cookies should be golden on the edges.
  6. Leave on cookie sheet a couple of minutes until cookie sets up and are easy to remove.