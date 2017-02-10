Charter Oak Bridge reopens in East Hartford after crash

A tractor trailer crash closed a portion of the Charter Oak Bridge southbound in East Hartford for about a half an hour.

The closure was near exit 90, according to state police. It reopened around 10:40 a.m.

The crash was first reported just before 10:10 a.m. on Friday.

There's no word on a cause or any injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

