Charter Oak Bridge reopens in East Hartford after crash

A tractor trailer crash closed a portion of the Charter Oak Bridge southbound in East Hartford for about a half an hour.
The closure was near exit 90, according to state police. It reopened around 10:40 a.m.
The crash was first reported just before 10:10 a.m. on Friday.
There's no word on a cause or any injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.