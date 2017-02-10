Testimony begins in trial of Middletown man who threw baby off bridge

A man accused of throwing his baby son to his death off a bridge in Middletown a year and a half ago faced the first day of his trial on Friday.

Tony Moreno, 23, threw his 7-month-old son off of the 90-foot high Arrigoni Bridge before jumping himself in July of 2015, according to police.

He is facing 70 years in prison if found guilty. His mother Denise, who took the stand, said if convicted she would not only have lost her grandson, but also her son.

Woken by a frightening phone call from her son Tony, Denise Moreno broke down on the stand during the first day of testimony in her son's murder trial.

"He was crying. I automatically assumed he may jump," said Moreno.

Tony Moreno was charged with the murder of his son, Aedan.

Prosecutors said on the night of July 5th, 2015, Moreno took the baby for a stroll on the southbound side of the 90 foot high Arrigoni Bridge between Middletown and Portland.

His mother testified her was distraught. She called 911, fearing for the life of her son and his baby.

"My son called me, he's on the bridge, he's going to jump," said Moreno.

Middletown police raced to the scene and jumped over the jersey barrier seconds before Tony jumped into the river below.

"He jumped, he jumped, he jumped. He's moving, we don't know where the kid is. We have an empty baby carriage," officers said during the police call.

Two eyewitnesses testified that they were driving over the bridge at the exact time a man was standing on the bridge holding what appeared to be a baby.

Middletown officer Steve Dimisa tracked Tony Moreno in the water after he plunged, reaching him 20 minutes later.

"I went up to him in his face, 'where's the baby?' His face is swollen, he didn't respond," Dimisa said.

Testimony will resume Tuesday. The jury will hear from baby Aedan's mother next week.

