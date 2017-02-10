Dig out continues in East Hartford

People continued digging out from Blizzard Chris on Friday, a day after the storm struck the state.

East Hartford received 19 inches of snow, which was among the towns with the most.

Many people said the key to successfully removing the snow was pacing themselves.

"Once up, once down, stop," said Chet Lawes of East Hartford.

Lawes said he doesn't push it any further than that.

He's 70 years old and has suffered three heart attacks in his life. He knows how far his body can go.

That's why he said his snowblowing started on Thursday night.

"I did at least an hour and a half," he said.

The snow was followed up by temperatures in the single digits, which made the roads feel more like ice rinks.

Hours after Blizzard Chris left, plow truck drivers still had mountains of work.

Some drivers slid along icy patches while others crept through intersections to keep from crashing.

School in East Hartford was eventually canceled while the parking ban continued through late morning. It was so crews can finish cleaning up.

Plows weren't everyone's best friend, though.

Sam Reid of East Hartford said he woke up to find himself plowed in. He said he was thinking of his family in Florida and wondered why he was still in Connecticut.

"I just love Connecticut for some reason or the other," Reid said. "I just love Connecticut.”

With more snow in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning, some people said they're simply going to have to deal with it. Though they said they are thankful it won't be as much as what Blizzard Chris delivered.

