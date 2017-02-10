Oil truck crashes into gas/electric vault in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Oil truck crashes into gas/electric vault in New Haven

Crews are on the scene of oil truck crashes into a gas/electric vault in New Haven on Friday afternoon. 

The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m.

Crews from Connecticut Gas and United Illuminating were called to the scene.

There's no word on a cause or any injuries.

