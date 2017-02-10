Oil truck crashes into gas/electric vault in New Haven

Crews are on the scene of oil truck into a gas/electric vault in New Haven on Friday afternoon. (New Haven Fire Twitter account)

Crews are on the scene of oil truck crashes into a gas/electric vault in New Haven on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:15 p.m.

Crews from Connecticut Gas and United Illuminating were called to the scene.

Eng 15 Sq 2 Car 34 Onscene of a Oil Truck into a Gas/Electric Vault pic.twitter.com/x9r8eiP33T — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) February 10, 2017

There's no word on a cause or any injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.