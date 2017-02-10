Snow totals released following yesterday's storm

Southington saw between 16 and 15 inches of snow on Thursday. (Gina/iWitness photo)

Blizzard Chris was forecast to be a whopper of a storm from the get-go.

From about 6 a.m. on Thursday through the late afternoon hours, the storm dropped anywhere from 7 inches of snow in North Canaan to 19 inches in East Hartford.

No city or town was safe. On average, most towns saw about a foot, as reported from various weather stations across the state.

Here are snow totals, broken down by county.

here they are --- a breakdown, by county, of the snow totals from #winterstormchris... pic.twitter.com/Yl0oL9aiXj — Mark Dixon (@MarkDixonTV) February 10, 2017

By Friday morning, the storm's effects were still being felt.

Highways were were littered with spin outs.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.