Blizzard Chris

Snow totals released following yesterday's storm

Southington saw between 16 and 15 inches of snow on Thursday. (Gina/iWitness photo) Southington saw between 16 and 15 inches of snow on Thursday. (Gina/iWitness photo)
Blizzard Chris was forecast to be a whopper of a storm from the get-go.

From about 6 a.m. on Thursday through the late afternoon hours, the storm dropped anywhere from 7 inches of snow in North Canaan to 19 inches in East Hartford.

No city or town was safe. On average, most towns saw about a foot, as reported from various weather stations across the state.

Here are snow totals, broken down by county.

By Friday morning, the storm's effects were still being felt.

Highways were were littered with spin outs.

