2.10.17 Heart Shaped Ravioli

Heart Shaped Ravioli

(2 recipes)

From Chef Shaun Golan at Ballo Italian Restaurant

Ricotta Ravioli Filling

Ingredients:

1# high quality ricotta cheese, drained

½# mascarpone

¼# grated parmesan cheese

3 egg yolks

½ t grated nutmeg

1T salt

1t black pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl or mixer, and place into pastry pags.

Ravioli Dough

Ingredients:

2# AP or type "00" pasta flour

10 whole eggs, plus 10 egg yolks

1 T olive oil

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a stand mixer with the dough hook attached. Mix on low speed for apprx. 10 minutes, until dough looks smooth and elastic. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, and allow to rest in refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

When ready to roll pasta, clear a large work surface, divide the dough into 4 equal size portions and begin rolling through pasta roller, starting on thickest setting. Progressively work down until you have rolled it out on the thinnest possible setting, dusting with flour if it sticks.

Cut off a pasta sheets into 1 foot sections, dust with flour and stack together. Work with 1 piece at a time, keeping the rest covered in plastic so they don't dry out.

Using your pastry bag, pipe approx. 1T of filling every 4 inches onto the pasta. Spray lightly with water, and lay another sheet down slowly over the top, pressing out all air pockets as you go. Use a heart shaped cookie cutter to cut into individual ravioli.

Lay pasta on a sheet tray dusted with flour, wrap tightly in plastic. If using within a day or 2, store in refrigerator. If not, place in freezer until frozen solid, then transfer to airtight bag or container.