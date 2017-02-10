Man wanted for vicious assault on homeless man

Police in Waterbury are searching for a man they said brutally attacked a homeless man.

They said Lemurial Tolson, 26, is wanted on second-degree assault charges.

Police said the incident happened on Jan. 20 around 10 p.m. in front of 352 Walnut St.

They said Tolson's last known addresses include 24 Luke St. and 26 St. Paul St.

He may be in the company of his girlfriend, Monet Damon and a second suspect, 24-year-old Chapiere Rivera.

Anyone with information about the location of these people is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

