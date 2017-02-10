4 adults arrested for rally over Calhoun College in New Haven

These four people were arrested for blocking Elm Street during a rally over Calhoun College. (WFSB)

Four people were arrested for blocking the street over the name of a controversial building on the Yale University campus on Friday afternoon.

Students, faculty, and members of the New Haven community rallied over changing the name of Calhoun College, which was named in 1933.

For almost two years, student's have called for Calhoun College to be renamed. Last year, Yale University officials have stood their ground voted to keep the name, but the university president later created a task force to discuss the item.

The four people, two adult men and two adult women, were taken into police custody when they sat down in the middle of Elm Street. Police said the suspects were arrested after "they refused the lawful order to remove themselves from the street at Elm & College."

"Those four had planned to deliberately defy the lawful order and had made their intentions known to police ahead of time. The protest was aimed at Yale University and issues over the name of one of its residential colleges," New Haven Police Officer David B. Hartman said in a statement on Friday.

All four adults were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police said Elm Street was closed during the demonstration and officers re-routed vehicles. Elm Street was re-opened around 4:15 p.m. when the demonstration ended.

Calhoun College sits on the corner of Elm and College Streets in downtown New Haven. It's one of Yale's residential schools and is named after 19th century alumnus John Calhoun.

Calhoun was a U.S. vice president under President John Quincy Adams. Calhoun was also a supporter of slavery and a white supremacist.

An online petition last year gathered hundreds of signatures in support of a name change.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.