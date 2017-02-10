People continued digging out from Blizzard Chris on Friday, a day after the storm struck the state.

People continued digging out from Blizzard Chris on Friday, a day after the storm struck the state.

Cities and towns clean up after Blizzard Chris

Multiple towns and cities are still working to clean up the aftermath of Blizzard Chris. (WFSB)

Multiple cities and towns continued digging out on Friday after Blizzard Chris tore through the state.

East Hartford received 19 inches of snow, which was among the towns with the most.

Many people said the key to successfully removing the snow was pacing themselves.

"Once up, once down, stop," said Chet Lawes of East Hartford.

Lawes said he doesn't push it any further than that.

He's 70 years old and has suffered three heart attacks in his life. He knows how far his body can go.

That's why he said his snowblowing started on Thursday night.

"I did at least an hour and a half," he said.

After shoveling out many found themselves stuck on highways and smaller roads.

However, in Hartford, there's a new system of blue light parking lots to get cars off city streets.

Hartford put the new system to the test and city officials said it helped during the storm.

People were able to park at 16 others around the city, which meant fewer people got towed.

Blue lights were left on during the storm, which was intended to tell residents there is a parking ban and a lot close by for them to leave their cars.

Previously, Hartford allowed people to park at schools during a ban. However, it was only temporary and led to many drivers getting towed.

Police said before the blue lights, as many as 400 people had been towed during a storm.

During Blizzard Chris, it was only 200.

The snow was followed up by temperatures in the single digits, which made the roads feel more like ice rinks.

Hours after Blizzard Chris left, plow truck drivers still had mountains of work.

"Yeah...it was an adventure getting in today....climb over snow bunks makes me wish i had an all wheel drive," Hartford resident Eli Coleman said.

Some drivers slid along icy patches while others crept through intersections to keep from crashing.

School in East Hartford was eventually canceled while the parking ban continued through late morning. It was so crews can finish cleaning up.

Plows weren't everyone's best friend, though.

Sam Reid of East Hartford said he woke up to find himself plowed in. He said he was thinking of his family in Florida and wondered why he was still in Connecticut.

"I just love Connecticut for some reason or the other," Reid said. "I just love Connecticut.”

With more snow in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning, some people said they're simply going to have to deal with it. Though they said they are thankful it won't be as much as what Blizzard Chris delivered.

