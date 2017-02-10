Cromwell Stop & Shop evacuated due to a bomb threat

A Stop & Shop in Cromwell was evacuated on Friday afternoon. (WFSB)

A grocery store in Cromwell was evacuated for a brief time after a bomb threat on Friday afternoon.

Employees of the Stop & Shop on West Street told Eyewitness News that the threat was passed via a note at the store around 5 p.m. Employees were told to evacuate the store.

Cromwell police said they conducted a search of the premises and let people back into the building once it was deemed safe.

There was no word on injuries.

The employees and customers were allowed back into the store around 6 p.m.

Police said it was an isolated incident. They are currently investigating.

