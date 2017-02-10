VERY windy today, gusts over 50 mph likely!

AFTERNOON UPDATE

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through early evening for all of northern CT; meanwhile, a HIGH WIND WARNING was posted for our southern 4 counties. As of the Noon hour, wind gusts in excess of 50 mph have already been measured in Stamford, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Storrs, Groton, Litchfield and Bridgeport.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures today warm inland to between 30 and 35 and between 35 and 40 along the coast. The wind, however, will make it feel colder, more like the 20s! While most of the state will remain dry, a rogue snow shower will be possible in the Litchfield Hills.

The wind is a byproduct of Winter Storm Diana, slowly moving away from Southern New England. As high pressure builds in from the west, the wind will subside later tonight. Tomorrow, expect a mostly sunny sky and for temperatures to reach the mid-30s.

Our next and only chance fore precip after today and through the weekend comes on Wednesday... that's when a weak disturbance passes through and could generate scattered rain/snow showers --- it does not look to be a big storm or have a high impact on CT, as of now.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

SNOW SHOWERS THIS MORNING

Snow showers are still passing through some towns this morning. The storm system that caused our precipitation yesterday will be “bombing out” (strengthening, deepening) over the Gulf of Maine and, as it does so, may send a few snow showers all the way back into Connecticut. These snow showers won’t have huge staying power, and should taper off by mid-morning. Accumulations will be spotty and light, with only a coating expected.

HIGH WIND TODAY

The balance of today will turn very windy. Winter Storm Diana will continue to develop explosively today as the center moves northward to the coastal waters east of Maine. Blizzard conditions may develop over eastern Massachusetts and northward through New Hampshire and Maine. As this development occurs, the pressure gradient with this storm will tighten, maintaining the possibility of strong gusts of 40-50 MPH.

TONIGHT

Under partly to mostly clear skies this evening, the wind will be with us early, but will start to subside after midnight tonight. You can expect winds to be between 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph overnight through early tomorrow morning

QUIET VALENTINE’S DAY

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with morning lows in the 20s and highs around 40 degrees. High pressure originating from the west will be moving through New England.

SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY NIGHT & WEDNESDAY

This will be a generally quiet period of weather, although flurries and snow showers are possible late Tuesday night and Wednesday as a weak low pressure system moves through the area. Some towns could pick up a coating to an inch with Wednesday’s system. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s.

QUIET THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY



Thursday and Friday should be partly sunny, breezy and seasonably chilly with lows 15-25 and highs in the mid to upper 30s both days. Saturday will also be partly sunny, but with less wind and highs near 40. High pressure will be overhead at that point, which will ensure a relatively tranquil day.

A FEW SHOWERS SUNDAY

We will have a few rain and snow showers Sunday. A swift-moving clipper will be the cause. With temperatures in the low-40s, there will likely be no accumulation of snow.

BLIZZARD CHRIS RECAP

Snowfall totals generally ranged from 10-20”. For snowfall totals in your town, here is a link to the Connecticut DOT:

Here are some links to the National Weather Service for additional snowfall totals:

Winds gusted to over 50 mph in Southeastern Connecticut. A gust to 67 mph was reported in New London!

JANUARY 2017 RECAP

January was a very mild month here. In fact, it was the warmest January on record in Bridgeport with an average temperature of 36.9 degrees! The previous record was 36.8 degrees in January of 1950. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, the average temperature was 32.7 degrees. While that is 6.6 degrees above normal, it wasn’t even close to a record. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford Area was in 1932 when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. The 2nd warmest January was in 1913 when the average temperature was 37.1. January 1933 is in 3rd place with an average temperature of 36.6 and the 4th warmest January was in 1990 when the average temperature was 34.6 degrees. 5th place goes to January 1950 with an average temperature of 34.5.

At Windsor Locks, this January was a little wetter than normal. Total precipitation was 3.49”. This includes rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice. Normal precipitation for January is 3.23”. Snowfall was a little below normal with a total of 8.4”. A normal January sees 12.3”. When I refer to normal, I am really talking about a 30 year average.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

