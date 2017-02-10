West Hartford family welcomes baby during Blizzard Chris

Charlotte Flanagan was born at Hartford Hospital during Blizzard Chris on Thursday. (Hartford Hospital)

A West Hartford family welcomed a baby at Hartford Hospital during the height of Blizzard Chris on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Hartford Hospital said Jessica Hamilton gave birth to Charlotte Flanagan with her husband Cruger Dunn-Flanagan.

She was born shortly before 3:30 p.m. and weighed 9 lbs.

“While the snow was billowing and the thunder was crashing, we found the calm in the storm as we welcomed our beautiful daughter Charlotte into our lives,” Jessica Hamilton said.

Charlotte's parents said the newborn is healthy.

