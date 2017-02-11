West Haven police investigating deadly early morning shooting

One man was dead after an overnight shooting in West Haven. (WFSB)

West Haven police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

Police said they were called to Captain Thomas Boulevard and Campbell Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Callers told police that they heard a fight and then an exchange of gun fire.

When police arrived they found a man in his 30's suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers continue to investigate witnesses and search for a possible suspect at this time.

Police expect to release more information later on this morning.

