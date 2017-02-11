Another storm headed to CT after some snow fell overnight

Snow fell in Waterbury. Dannielle said her driveway had a coating of snow. (Dannielle Suchitt)

After Blizzard Chris slammed the state, more snow fell overnight and another storm was headed to Connecticut on Sunday.

"Sunday still will be a complicated weather day, one that will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

The storm was expected to arrive in Connecticut between 9 a.m. and noon. The storm will bring "an icy mix or rain along the Shoreline and snow or an icy mix inland," Cameron said.

"Whatever icy mix or rain that is falling later Sunday will transition back to snow during the wee hours Monday. If the storm is close enough and strong enough, several inches will fall before tapering off around noon," Cameron said.

Cameron said they are expecting some snow accumulation from this latest storm, but the totals were unknown. The storm is also expected to bring powerful winds on Sunday night into Monday. Gusts of 50 mph are possible for this storm, Cameron added.

Sunday's storm comes after snow was done falling by 5 a.m. on Saturday. Cameron said total snow accumulations ranged from under one inch to 3 inches. East Killingly received 3 inches of snow while Tolland got 2.5 inches and Mansfield Center also got 2 inches.

While crews cleaned up after the latest snow fall on Saturday, Cameron recommended waiting for the later hours to start heading out on Saturday.

“I think the afternoon will be a lot easier going,” Cameron said.

Temperatures were expected to climb "well above freezing," and could reaching the 30s to near 40 degrees by Saturday afternoon. The increased temperatures led to melting snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and ice was also in affect from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Sunday. The advisory was in affect for Fairfield, Middlesex, New London and New Haven counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties from Sunday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 7 p.m.

The @NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties 2/12/17 7am to 2/13/17 7pm. — CTDESPP/DEMHS (@CTDEMHS) February 11, 2017

It’s been a challenging few days for drivers, following Blizzard Chris and a fresh coating of snow left slick conditions for the early morning commute. With more snow in the forecast, the Early Warning Weather Tracker hit the roads on Saturday morning.

According to AAA, they were slammed with phone calls and crews responded to more than 1,800 calls on Friday just in the Greater Hartford area. The company said crews mostly had to help drivers who got stuck and some of these people, even had to be towed.

As this winter weather continues, AAA recommends:

Making sure your gas tank is at least half full, and your tires are properly inflated

Not using cruise control while driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice)

Accelerating and decelerating slowly

Increasing your following distance

Decreasing your speed

